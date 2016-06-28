Overview

Dr. Patricia Ryan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lewis Center, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Ryan works at Ohio State University in Lewis Center, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.