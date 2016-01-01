Dr. Russell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Russell, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Russell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Russell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bond Drug Company of Illinois Llc. #059570 W 159th St, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 675-7070
-
2
Medexpress Urgent Care - Algonquin S Randall Rd226 S Randall Rd, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (224) 442-3000
-
3
Rush Oak Brook2011 York Rd Fl 2, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Directions (630) 724-1300
-
4
Aurora Office2853 Kirk Rd, Aurora, IL 60502 Directions (630) 423-3030Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 7:00pmSunday8:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Russell?
About Dr. Patricia Russell, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1477729507
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's Med Ctr
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russell works at
Dr. Russell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.