Dr. Patricia Ruggeri-Weigel, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
2 (7)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patricia Ruggeri-Weigel, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.

Dr. Ruggeri-Weigel works at Medical Associates of Westfield in Union, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Traveler S Medical Clinic
    The Traveler S Medical Clinic, 324 South Ave, Union, NJ 07083, (908) 498-6427

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)

Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
E. coli Food Poisoning
Meningitis
Salmonella Food Poisoning
Tuberculosis

Ratings & Reviews
2.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Jul 31, 2018
Dr. Ruggeri is one of the smartest, kindest doctors I have every had. She treated me when I was pregnant and diagnosed with Lymes. When I was hospitalized, she came to see me, on her free time, to ensure the doctors prescribed the right course of treatment. After two and a half months of bed rest, and her attentive care, I was back on my feet and delivered a healthy baby boy. I firmly believe that my son is here today because of the exceptional care I received from Dr. Ruggeri. She is the best.
Antoinette B — Jul 31, 2018
About Dr. Patricia Ruggeri-Weigel, MD

  • Infectious Disease Medicine
  • 39 years of experience
  • English
  • 1366404527
Education & Certifications

  • UMDNJ-Newark
  • Mt Sinai/U Conn Sch Med
  • Mt Sinai/U Conn Sch Med
  • St Georges U
  • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Patricia Ruggeri-Weigel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruggeri-Weigel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ruggeri-Weigel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ruggeri-Weigel works at Medical Associates of Westfield in Union, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ruggeri-Weigel’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruggeri-Weigel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruggeri-Weigel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruggeri-Weigel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruggeri-Weigel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

