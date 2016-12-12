Dr. Patricia Rowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Rowe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patricia Rowe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.
Paul H. Kim M.d. Inc. A Professional Corp.23600 Telo Ave Ste 130, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 539-0400
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Rowe is wonderful! I loved her, the nurse practitioner, and all the office staff as soon as I met them before our daughter was born. Dr. Rowe has been so easy to work with, patient with all of the first time mommy questions, and gives excellent care. We've called several times in our daughter's first year with questions, the need for same day appointments, and always been satisfied. As a teacher in the area, I asked several people for references and Dr.Rowe was highly recommended.
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1073516530
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Pediatrics
Dr. Rowe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowe works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.