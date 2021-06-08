See All Pediatric Rheumatologists in Jbsa Ft Sam Houston, TX
Dr. Patricia Rosillo, MD

Pediatric Rheumatology
4.5 (4)
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Patricia Rosillo, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Jbsa Ft Sam Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Rosillo works at Brooke Army Medical Center in Jbsa Ft Sam Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    3551 ROGER BROOKE DR, Jbsa Ft Sam Houston, TX 78234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 916-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 08, 2021
    Dr. Rosillo is the absolute best doctor EVER. we are so happy to have found a doctor who understood my daughters condition. She took her time to explain the autoimmune disease and explains things to us in a way we understand. She is personable and mapped out the plan to overcome the illness. I honestly have nothing but great things to say about Dr. Rosillo. We have been with her for over a year and we are in remission.
    Jaimie Malagon — Jun 08, 2021
    About Dr. Patricia Rosillo, MD

    • Pediatric Rheumatology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730326679
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    • Internal Medicine, Pediatric Rheumatology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosillo works at Brooke Army Medical Center in Jbsa Ft Sam Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rosillo’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosillo.

