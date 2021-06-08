Dr. Rosillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Rosillo, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Rosillo, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Jbsa Ft Sam Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Locations
Brooke Army Medical Center3551 ROGER BROOKE DR, Jbsa Ft Sam Houston, TX 78234 Directions (210) 916-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosillo is the absolute best doctor EVER. we are so happy to have found a doctor who understood my daughters condition. She took her time to explain the autoimmune disease and explains things to us in a way we understand. She is personable and mapped out the plan to overcome the illness. I honestly have nothing but great things to say about Dr. Rosillo. We have been with her for over a year and we are in remission.
About Dr. Patricia Rosillo, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine, Pediatric Rheumatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosillo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.