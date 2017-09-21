Overview

Dr. Patricia Rose, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rose works at Family Health Centers Of San Diego in San Diego, CA with other offices in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.