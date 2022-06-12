See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Patricia Rooney, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Dr. Patricia Rooney, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.

Dr. Rooney works at Patricia L. Rooney, D.O. in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Patricia Rooney
    Patricia Rooney
1880 E Commercial Blvd Ste 1, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
(954) 566-8367
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

  Broward Health Imperial Point

Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Lip Cancer
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Lip Cancer

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 12, 2022
    I would recommend Dr. Rooney is a miracle worker from the time I met her she was patient concerned I s was able to ask her anything she answered all my questions I had my breast reduction surgery on June 6, 2022 I tell you she's a life c saver so if you are in need Dr Patricia Rooney is the one I really appreciate her for everything for what her and her staff did for me y'all go see her
    Dwan Atterberry — Jun 12, 2022
    About Dr. Patricia Rooney, DO

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    41 years of experience
    English
    1548252612
    Cleveland Clin Fla
    Chicago Osteopathic Hosp Sys
    Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Hillsdale College
    Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
