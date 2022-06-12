Dr. Patricia Rooney, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rooney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Rooney, DO
Overview
Dr. Patricia Rooney, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.
Dr. Rooney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Patricia Rooney1880 E Commercial Blvd Ste 1, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 566-8367Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rooney?
I would recommend Dr. Rooney is a miracle worker from the time I met her she was patient concerned I s was able to ask her anything she answered all my questions I had my breast reduction surgery on June 6, 2022 I tell you she’s a life c saver so if you are in need Dr Patricia Rooney is the one I really appreciate her for everything for what her and her staff did for me y’all go see her
About Dr. Patricia Rooney, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1548252612
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Fla
- Chicago Osteopathic Hosp Sys
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Hillsdale College
- Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rooney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rooney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rooney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rooney works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rooney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rooney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rooney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rooney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.