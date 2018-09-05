Dr. Patricia Rompf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rompf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Rompf, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
Patricia A. Rompf M.d. Inc.235 Plain St Ste 301, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 421-4186
- The Miriam Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Rompf?
Superb doctor! Extremely caring and knowledgeable who has had an enormous positive impact on our daughter's health from the very beginning, when she was born 19 years ago with a very serious heart defect.
- Pediatrics
- 57 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- Boston Chldns Hosp
- Childrens Hospital
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Rompf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rompf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rompf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rompf speaks Portuguese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rompf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rompf.
