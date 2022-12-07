Dr. Patricia Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Rodriguez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
Virginia Cancer Specialists- Arlington1635 N George Mason Dr Ste 170, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 894-3800
Fairfax Office8503 Arlington Blvd Ste 400, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 280-5390
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rodriguez was my medical oncologist for breast cancer in 2014 and has monitored my well being until I was released in November 2022. She has always treated me with respect & genuine care for my overall health. I would recommend her to anyone facing this awful disease.
About Dr. Patricia Rodriguez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Johns Hopkins University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
