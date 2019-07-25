Dr. Patricia Roddey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roddey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Roddey, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Roddey, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.
They frequently treat conditions like Athlete's Foot, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6060 Piedmont Row Dr S Fl 6, Charlotte, NC 28287 Directions (704) 489-3094
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Obviously, that woman above is the one who has a chip on her shoulder. Dr. Roddey is a great woman and an even better doctor! Every appointment I've had with her has been exceptional. She is a fantastic listener, and takes genuine care of her patients. I told Dr. Roddey that my foot was hurting, and she gave me cream, and also took the time to give me a foot massage. I am certain that not every doctor would take the time to rub a patient's feet. Dr. Roddey, keep up the good work! And don't let that old biddy from above get you down.
About Dr. Patricia Roddey, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1255352647
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Frequently Asked Questions
