Overview

Dr. Patricia Rizzo, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Rizzo works at Inova Medical Group - Hematology Oncology in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA and Chevy Chase, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.