Dr. Patricia Rizzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Rizzo, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Locations
Inova Hematology Oncology - Alexandria1800 N Beauregard St Ste 350, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 933-8125
Inova Schar Cancer Institute8081 Innovation Park Dr Fl 3, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4724
Laboratory Corporation of America5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1300, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 657-4588
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’m so fortunate to have Dr Rizzo caring for me. She is confident, knowledgeable, straightforward, and responsive no matter the question or time of day. She responds quickly to email through MyChart and answers questions with facts and options. It’s important to have her expertise and experience to rely on during a difficult and frightening time. I do not hesitate to ask questions, and having her expertise on my case gives me great peace of mind.
About Dr. Patricia Rizzo, MD
- Breast Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1881602027
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Georgetown University
