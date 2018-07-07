Overview

Dr. Patricia Quaine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Enumclaw, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine.



Dr. Quaine works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Enumclaw in Enumclaw, WA with other offices in Puyallup, WA and Bonney Lake, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

