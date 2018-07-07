Dr. Patricia Quaine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quaine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Quaine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Quaine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Enumclaw, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine.
Dr. Quaine works at
Locations
Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Enumclaw1818 Cole St, Enumclaw, WA 98022 Directions (360) 802-5032
Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Puyallup2910 S Meridian Ste 350, Puyallup, WA 98373 Directions (253) 445-5750
Franciscan Specialty Clinic - Bonney Lake9230 Sky Island Dr E Fl 3, Bonney Lake, WA 98391 Directions (253) 750-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Finally a doctor, who listens and truly cares. She takes the time and effort to find the root of problems and not just randomly treat symptoms. Very knowledgeable and breaks things down nicely, for me to fully understand. One of the few doctors I trust!
About Dr. Patricia Quaine, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Filipino
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Receiving Hospital
- Detroit Receiving Hospital
- University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quaine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quaine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quaine has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quaine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quaine speaks Filipino.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Quaine. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quaine.
