Dr. Patricia Ple-Plakon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patricia Ple-Plakon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
Fort Worth Office3455 Locke Ave Ste 220, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 529-3100
Cornea Consultants of Texas707 N Fielder Rd Ste B-1, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 987-1248
- 3 4825 Alliance Blvd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 246-1824
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great. The consultation was gentle and warm. She identified my eye problems and knew exactly how to treat it.
About Dr. Patricia Ple-Plakon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1851603500
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Ple-Plakon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ple-Plakon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ple-Plakon has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ple-Plakon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ple-Plakon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ple-Plakon.
