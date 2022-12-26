Overview

Dr. Patricia Ple-Plakon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.



Dr. Ple-Plakon works at Cornea Consultants of Texas in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX and Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.