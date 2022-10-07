Dr. Patricia Pezzello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pezzello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Pezzello, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Prohealth Ambulatory Surgery Center2800 Marcus Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 487-8888
Ambi Medical Associates PC110 Willis Ave, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 487-8888
GCH - Dept of Medicine101 Saint Andrews Ln, Glen Cove, NY 11542 Directions (516) 674-7300
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (844) 727-5795
- Glen Cove Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Five Star - she removed both of my breasts after I had inoperable cancer in the left one. I was very comfortable with her even before surgery and the surgery went very well! I would happily refer any of my friends to her. <3 <3 <3
- Breast Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Pezzello has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pezzello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pezzello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pezzello speaks Italian and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pezzello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pezzello.
