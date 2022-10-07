See All General Surgeons in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Patricia Pezzello, MD

Breast Surgery
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Patricia Pezzello, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Pezzello works at Prohealth Ambulatory Surgery Center in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY, Glen Cove, NY and Manhasset, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prohealth Ambulatory Surgery Center
    2800 Marcus Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11042
  2. 2
    Ambi Medical Associates PC
    110 Willis Ave, Mineola, NY 11501
  3. 3
    GCH - Dept of Medicine
    101 Saint Andrews Ln, Glen Cove, NY 11542
  4. 4
    North Shore University Hospital
    300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Glen Cove Hospital
  North Shore University Hospital
  St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 07, 2022
    Five Star - she removed both of my breasts after I had inoperable cancer in the left one. I was very comfortable with her even before surgery and the surgery went very well! I would happily refer any of my friends to her.
    Penny Quinn — Oct 07, 2022
    About Dr. Patricia Pezzello, MD

    Specialties
    Breast Surgery
    Years of Experience
    46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    1952340150
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Pezzello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pezzello is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Pezzello has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pezzello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pezzello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pezzello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pezzello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

