Dermatology
21 years of experience
Dr. Patricia Perschbacher, MD is a Dermatologist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Impetigo and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    222 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 710, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 576-1411

  • St. Luke's Hospital

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Impetigo
Actinic Keratosis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 16, 2021
    I was referred to Dr. Perschbacher by a co-worker who has had a long history of great experiences with her. I've been seeing her for almost 3 years and have been very happy with her professionalism and friendly demeanor, attention to detail, spending time to explain the medical procedures she's performing. Her staff has always been helpful and friendly and have followed up w/a call shortly after my visit w/ my lab results. I'm thrilled to have finally found a dermatologist who focuses on medical issues, not cosmetics!!
    • Dermatology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346285913
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    • Dermatology
    Dr. Patricia Perschbacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perschbacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perschbacher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perschbacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perschbacher has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Impetigo and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perschbacher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Perschbacher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perschbacher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perschbacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perschbacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

