Dr. Patricia Pavel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.

Dr. Pavel works at Lumina Women's Care LLC in Wayne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    main office
    401 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 750-1770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 21, 2022
    Dr. Pavel is wonderful. She is caring and takes all your concerns seriously. It is a bit of a hike for me to get to her but she is absolutely worth it.
    — Jul 21, 2022
    About Dr. Patricia Pavel, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, French, Romanian and Spanish
    • 1619106028
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
    • Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
    • New York Medical College
    • Columbia University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Pavel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pavel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pavel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pavel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pavel works at Lumina Women's Care LLC in Wayne, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Pavel’s profile.

    Dr. Pavel speaks French, Romanian and Spanish.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Pavel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pavel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pavel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pavel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

