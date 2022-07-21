Overview

Dr. Patricia Pavel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Pavel works at Lumina Women's Care LLC in Wayne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.