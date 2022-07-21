Dr. Patricia Pavel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pavel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Pavel, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Pavel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Locations
main office401 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 750-1770
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pavel is wonderful. She is caring and takes all your concerns seriously. It is a bit of a hike for me to get to her but she is absolutely worth it.
About Dr. Patricia Pavel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English, French, Romanian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Saint Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
- Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Columbia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pavel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pavel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pavel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pavel speaks French, Romanian and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Pavel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pavel.
