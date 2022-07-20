See All Rheumatologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Patricia Papadopoulos, MD

Rheumatology
4.7 (13)
19 years of experience
Dr. Patricia Papadopoulos, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Multicare Covington Medical Center, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, St. Anthony Hospital and St. Clare Hospital.

Dr. Papadopoulos works at MultiCare Rheumatology Specialists - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cedar Medical Center
    1901 S Cedar St Ste 201, Tacoma, WA 98405 (253) 459-6715

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Covington Medical Center
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
  • St. Anthony Hospital
  • St. Clare Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 20, 2022
    Dr. Papadopoulus was the most thorough and knowledgeable doctor I had been examined by when having a serious multi problem disorder. She did not leave one rock unturned in searching for what was , or was not, going on in my then very damaged body. As she continued she was very thorough in explaining every step she was doing with me And why she was doing it, and carefully considered and answered my many questions and ideas. I would, and have recommended her to those I truly care about. She is a superior doctor and person.
    Patricia Braun — Jul 20, 2022
    About Dr. Patricia Papadopoulos, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1386617074
    Education & Certifications

    • Walter Reed Army Medical Center
    • Madigan Army Medical Center
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    • Calvin College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Papadopoulos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Papadopoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Papadopoulos works at MultiCare Rheumatology Specialists - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Papadopoulos’s profile.

    Dr. Papadopoulos has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Papadopoulos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Papadopoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papadopoulos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papadopoulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papadopoulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

