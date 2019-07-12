Dr. Patricia O'Toole, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Toole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia O'Toole, DO
Overview
Dr. Patricia O'Toole, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. O'Toole works at
Locations
-
1
USMD Fort Worth Alliance Clinic10840 Texas Health Trl Ste 250, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 796-6457
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Toole?
I have had Dr. O’Toole as my OB/GYN for 3 years +. She is AMAZING!! Very friendly and personable. She is also very knowledgeable and thorough, funny too!!! I would recommend her to anyone in search of a great doctor!!!
About Dr. Patricia O'Toole, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1649432402
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hospital Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Toole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Toole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. O'Toole using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. O'Toole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Toole works at
Dr. O'Toole has seen patients for Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Toole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Toole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Toole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Toole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Toole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.