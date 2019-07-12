Overview

Dr. Patricia O'Toole, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. O'Toole works at USMD Fort Worth Alliance Clinic in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.