Dr. Patricia Oliver, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patricia Oliver, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Stone Oak Pediatrics PA540 Oak Centre Dr Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (512) 244-1978
I have been taking my daughter to Dr. Oliver since she was 6 months old (she is 8 now). We love her. She is patient, she takes time with you, she listens, she proactively addresses issues, and my daughter loves her. We have used Dr. Gunsberg as a back-up when Dr. Oliver is out and we like her as well. Another great thing about the clinic is they respect the patient's time as well. We have never sat for 45 mins or an hour past our appointment time. They have always been on time, or close to it.
About Dr. Patricia Oliver, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1932286267
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Pediatrics
Dr. Oliver has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oliver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliver. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliver.
