Overview

Dr. Patricia Ogilvie, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Ogilvie works at Southern Medical Group in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.