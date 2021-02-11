Dr. Patricia Oakes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oakes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Oakes, MD
Dr. Patricia Oakes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
I was admitted to NW Hospital due to a stroke. She saw me in the ER and later on the medical ward after I had spent the night. In the ER she explained my situation in easy to understand terms. She was a good listener and obviously knowledgeable about my medical problem. She was excellent in every aspect. I have four physicians in my family and I would like them all to behave as Dr Oakes did with me.
About Dr. Patricia Oakes, MD
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
