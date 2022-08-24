Overview

Dr. Patricia Nicholas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Nicholas works at Orthopedic Center Of Florida in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.