Podiatry
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Patricia Nicholas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Nicholas works at Orthopedic Center Of Florida in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Center of Florida Inc
    12670 Creekside Ln Ste 202, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 482-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 24, 2022
    My first visit with Dr. Nicolas and I was very pleased. Very easy to talk to and very professional with a personal touch.
    Elliott Sacks — Aug 24, 2022
    About Dr. Patricia Nicholas, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1174587075
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Nicholas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nicholas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nicholas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nicholas works at Orthopedic Center Of Florida in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Nicholas’s profile.

    Dr. Nicholas has seen patients for Heel Spur, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicholas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicholas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicholas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicholas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicholas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

