Dr. Patricia Newton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Newton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital.
Dr. Newton works at
Locations
Ohiohealth Medcentral Mansfield Hospital335 Glessner Ave, Mansfield, OH 44903 Directions (419) 520-2778
Hospital Affiliations
- Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patricia Newton, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1801103098
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW, Dallas
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newton works at
Dr. Newton has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
