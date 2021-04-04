See All Ophthalmologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Patricia Nelson, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (1)
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Patricia Nelson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Nelson works at Texas Tech Physicians Of El Paso in El Paso, TX with other offices in Fort Benning, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso
    2000 Transmountain Rd Ste B, El Paso, TX 79911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 215-8400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Martin Army Community Hospital
    6600 Van Aalst Blvd, Fort Benning, GA 31905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (762) 408-3502

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 04, 2021
    Mark Hedrick — Apr 04, 2021
    About Dr. Patricia Nelson, MD

    Ophthalmology
    14 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1093944225
    Education & Certifications

    PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Ophthalmology
