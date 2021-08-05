Overview

Dr. Patricia Mueller, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Mueller works at Arthritis/Rheumatology Care Ctr in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.