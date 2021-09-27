Overview

Dr. Patricia Mueller, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.



Dr. Mueller works at Dr. Patricia Mueller in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.