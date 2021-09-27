Dr. Patricia Mueller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Mueller, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Mueller, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.
Locations
Rangel & Mosqueda Od PC111 N Wabash Ave Ste 1911, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 368-9499
Patricia A Mueller MD PC65 E Wacker Pl Ste 805, Chicago, IL 60601 Directions (312) 368-9499
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mueller has been incredibly compassionate, responsive, wise, and caring. She seems to connect on a gut as well as intellectual level. She treats me like a human being.
About Dr. Patricia Mueller, MD
- Psychiatry
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1003978735
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mueller accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mueller, there are benefits to both methods.