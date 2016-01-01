Dr. Patricia Morissette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morissette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- GA
- Augusta
- Dr. Patricia Morissette, MD
Dr. Patricia Morissette, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Morissette, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Morissette works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Care Management
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morissette?
About Dr. Patricia Morissette, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1992150312
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Morissette using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Morissette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morissette works at
Dr. Morissette has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morissette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morissette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morissette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.