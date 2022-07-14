Dr. Patricia Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Morgan, MD
Dr. Patricia Morgan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
Comprehensive Neurological Solutions189 Greenbrier Blvd Ste C, Covington, LA 70433 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Peoples Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This doctor took her time with her patient. Listened to the concerns and fully assessed the condition. Explained the condition in easy to understand terms and did not rush the visit. I can’t say enough nice things about this doctor or her staff. This doctor is a keeper. So lucky ?? we found her!
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174783070
- UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Neurology
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Morgan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morgan speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.