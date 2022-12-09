Overview

Dr. Patricia Modad, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Modad works at Palm Coast OBGYN, Inc. in Palm Coast, FL with other offices in Port Orange, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.