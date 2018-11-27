See All Pediatric Neurologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Patricia Mireles, MD

Pediatric Neurology
2.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patricia Mireles, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas, Medical City Plano, Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Mireles works at Texas Child Neurology in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Child Neurology
    4032 McDermott Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 769-9000
    Texas Child Neurology
    1708 Coit Rd, Plano, TX 75075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 769-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas
  • Medical City Plano
  • Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 27, 2018
    She takes a great deal of time with us every time we are there. The staff is wonderful and is easy to contact thru email.
    P — Nov 27, 2018
    About Dr. Patricia Mireles, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508060187
    Education & Certifications

    • Wake Forest Univ. School of Medicine, North Carolina Baptist Hospital
    • Univ Of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Mireles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mireles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mireles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mireles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mireles works at Texas Child Neurology in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mireles’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mireles. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mireles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mireles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mireles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

