Dr. Patricia Milner, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Milner, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Michigan State Univ College of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Milner works at
Locations
-
1
Dr Patricia Milner2050 Washtenaw Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (586) 713-5580
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Milner is an amazing, validating listener-hero. She gave me good tools to deal with my anxiety and forge ahead with my life, and because of her good help, my life has greatly improved, even in these covid-19 times. I'm so glad I found her!
About Dr. Patricia Milner, DO
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1447541602
Education & Certifications
- St Mary's Mercy Hospital
- Garden City Hospital, Osteopathic
- Michigan State Univ College of Osteopathic Med
- Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Milner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milner accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Milner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milner.
