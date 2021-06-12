Dr. Patricia Mikes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Mikes, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Mikes, MD is a Pulmonologist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mikes works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group12251 S 80th Ave Ste 1780, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 923-3420
Patricia S. Mikes, MD, SC201 E Huron St Ste 11-245, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. Mikes for a second opinion one year ago. She was very thorough in examining me, reviewing the tests, and gave me the proper diagnosis and treatment. She is an excellent professional
About Dr. Patricia Mikes, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1255381877
Education & Certifications
- Yale-New Haven Hosp-Yale U
- U Ill Hosps
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Purdue University / Main Campus
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Mikes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mikes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mikes works at
Dr. Mikes has seen patients for Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, Cough and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mikes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.