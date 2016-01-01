Dr. Patricia Mercuri, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mercuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Mercuri, DDS
Overview
Dr. Patricia Mercuri, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cortland, NY.
Dr. Mercuri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental867 STATE ROUTE 13, Cortland, NY 13045 Directions (844) 226-7950
-
2
Aspen Dental2549 Vestal Pkwy E, Vestal, NY 13850 Directions (844) 225-2531
-
3
Aspen Dental8057 Brewerton Rd, Cicero, NY 13039 Directions (844) 229-3610Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
4
Aspen Dental3425 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13214 Directions (855) 395-0738
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mercuri?
About Dr. Patricia Mercuri, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Romanian
- 1225191133
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mercuri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mercuri accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mercuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mercuri works at
Dr. Mercuri speaks Romanian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mercuri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mercuri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mercuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mercuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.