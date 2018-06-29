Dr. Patricia McGuire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGuire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia McGuire, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia McGuire, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New Kensington, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. McGuire works at
Locations
Upmc New Kensington Family Health Center301 11th St Ste C, New Kensington, PA 15068 Directions (724) 334-3640
UPMC St Margaret Fmly Hlth Ctr3937 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201 Directions (412) 622-7343
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome lady, i would reccomend her to any one needing psychiatric help. Called me to discus a MED change and gave very specific instructions on how to taper off of one and start the next.
About Dr. Patricia McGuire, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1356385744
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGuire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGuire accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGuire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McGuire. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGuire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGuire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGuire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.