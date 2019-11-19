Overview

Dr. Patricia McCoy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsboro, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Highlands Medical Center.



Dr. McCoy works at Mark D. Taylor, O.D. in Scottsboro, AL with other offices in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Retinal Dystrophy and Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.