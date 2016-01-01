Dr. Patricia McCormack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCormack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia McCormack, MD is a dermatologist in Linden, NJ. Dr. McCormack completed a residency at New York Med College. She currently practices at Dr. Patricia McCormack, M.D., F.A.A.D. and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. McCormack is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Dr. Patricia McCormack, M.D., F.A.A.D.515 N Wood Ave Ste 101, Linden, NJ 07036 Directions (908) 925-8877Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Dr. Patricia McCormack, M.D., F.A.A.D.1550 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 698-1616
Dr. Patricia McCormack407 Richmond Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742 Directions (732) 295-1331
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Patricia McCormack, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1891887543
Education & Certifications
- New York Med College
- Rutgers Med School
- Rutgers
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Richmond University Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCormack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCormack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCormack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCormack has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCormack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McCormack speaks Spanish.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. McCormack. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCormack.
