Dr. McAleer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia McAleer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia McAleer, MD is a Dermatologist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
They frequently treat conditions like Acne and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 110 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 242-1355
-
2
Caremount Medical PC - Somers342 Route 202, Somers, NY 10589 Directions (914) 277-4448
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McAleer?
Dr McAleer has been treating me and my family for decades now. She is highly skilled, caring and a wonderful person to deal with. We all LOVE her
About Dr. Patricia McAleer, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1831191360
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAleer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAleer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McAleer has seen patients for Acne and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McAleer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. McAleer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAleer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAleer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAleer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.