Dr. Patricia Mayes, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Mayes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They completed their fellowship with Med
Dr. Mayes works at
Locations
Williamsburg Neurology P.c.120 Kings Way Ste 2700, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 221-0110
Tpmg Lung and Sleep Specialist5424 Discovery Park Blvd Bldg B, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 707-3508
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mayes, is a wonderful Neurologist, she speaks Portuguese and Spanish which gives her an advantage in treating diversity of patients. I trust her judgement and expertise. She makes me feel fantastically even though I am seeing her because of my medical condition (I feel like I am having tea with my best friend. Way to Go Dr. Mayes! I love you!
About Dr. Patricia Mayes, MD
- Neurology
- English, French
- 1851363147
Education & Certifications
- Med
Dr. Mayes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayes works at
Dr. Mayes has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mayes speaks French.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayes.
