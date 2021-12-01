Dr. Mattingly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Mattingly, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Mattingly, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MAINE / AUGUSTA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.
Dr. Mattingly works at
Locations
Jeanes Hospital Womens Imaging Center8380 Old York Rd Ste 100, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 517-5839
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia Inc.5440 Hillandale Dr, Lithonia, GA 30058 Directions (404) 365-0966
Temple University Hospital - Jeanes Campus7600 Central Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 728-2000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I think she's alright. I went in there knowing what I wanted to do and I appreciated her for not being pushy. She was gentle, and I told her about my nervousness. To be honest, she's 3 stars but for her staff I added an extra one. The Jeanes hospital location has staff that won't even tell you what they're about to do next, especially with intimate areas. I'm still glad I went to her and not someone else though, honestly.
About Dr. Patricia Mattingly, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1164714788
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MAINE / AUGUSTA CAMPUS
Dr. Mattingly works at
