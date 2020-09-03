Dr. Patricia Maska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Maska, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Maska, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Alameda, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Maska works at
Locations
-
1
Young and Mcquinn Mds985 Atlantic Ave Ste 300, Alameda, CA 94501 Directions (510) 748-5363
-
2
Howard M. Sokoloff Dpm Ms Inc.5601 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 240, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (510) 748-5363
-
3
San Ramon Regional Medical Center6001 Norris Canyon Rd, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (510) 748-5363
Hospital Affiliations
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maska?
I Kirin have known Dr. Maska since September 2019. She is easy to relate to and she’s an excellent neurologist.
About Dr. Patricia Maska, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942275672
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maska has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maska works at
Dr. Maska has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Migraine and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maska on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maska speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Maska. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.