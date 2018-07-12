Dr. Patricia Martindale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martindale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Martindale, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Martindale, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3001 NW 49th Ave Ste 204, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 749-1102
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- MultiPlan
This woman goes above and beyond for her patients. She is board certified and has been practicing medicine for over 20 years. She is my PCP and I have referred her to friends and colleagues who are never disappointed. In my opinion, she is the best. Don't hesitate to contact her office to make an appointment. She cares more about her patients than any other physician I know. She has integrity and compassion and it speaks volumes to those who have come to know her. 5 stars for Dr. Martindale!!!
About Dr. Patricia Martindale, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Dr. Martindale has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martindale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Martindale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martindale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martindale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martindale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.