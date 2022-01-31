See All General Surgeons in Salem, OR
Dr. Patricia Luckeroth, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Patricia Luckeroth, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital and Salem Hospital.

Dr. Luckeroth works at Salem Health in Salem, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Salem Health Laboratory
    875 Oak St SE Ste 4000, Salem, OR 97301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 561-2448
  2. 2
    Salem Hospital
    890 Oak St SE, Salem, OR 97301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 814-2119
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Salem Health West Valley Hospital
  • Salem Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anorectal Abscess
Clavicle Fracture
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Luckeroth?

    Jan 31, 2022
    Love her. She really cares about her patients. She squeezed me into her schedule when she was booked out for months.
    — Jan 31, 2022
    About Dr. Patricia Luckeroth, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932252970
    Education & Certifications

    • Kleinert Hand Fellow
    Internship
    Internship
    • TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    Undergraduate School
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Luckeroth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luckeroth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luckeroth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luckeroth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luckeroth has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luckeroth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Luckeroth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luckeroth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luckeroth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luckeroth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

