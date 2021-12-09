Dr. Patricia Lucey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Lucey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Lucey, MD is a Dermatologist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Lucey works at
Locations
-
1
Tamjidi Skin Institute8100 Boone Blvd Ste 300, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (703) 345-6677Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Inova Schar Cancer Institute8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4724Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lucey?
Dr Lucey was friendly, efficient, and smart. I appreciated her ability to take care of issues in 1 visit and felt like I was in good hands.
About Dr. Patricia Lucey, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1932426418
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucey works at
Dr. Lucey has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.