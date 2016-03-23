Dr. Patricia Lokey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lokey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Lokey, MD
Dr. Patricia Lokey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Radnor, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Trustees of the Univ of PA250 King of Prussia Rd, Radnor, PA 19087 Directions (610) 902-2500
- 2 145 King of Prussia Rd # 302, Radnor, PA 19087 Directions (610) 902-2500
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I have been a patient of Dr. Lokey's for 24 years. She is an amazing doctor who has a true bedside manner. She cares about her patients and helps them to feel at ease.
About Dr. Patricia Lokey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
