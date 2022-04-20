Dr. Patricia Lloyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lloyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Lloyd, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Lloyd, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Locations
Patricia A Lloyd MD340 Boulevard NE Ste 441, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 659-4335
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My first impression was great! The intake nurse(?) that was young, willing & helpful. Dr. Lloyd struck me as a very knowledgeable physician. Unfortunately, the office staff is questionable. The receptionist called me re: a “missed follow up appt”. which I informed her, was a mistake! I hadn’t yet even seen the other doctors Dr. Lloyd referred me to, which would be the reason for the follow up. I requested a correction be made, to reflect no outstanding charges. Now I have creditors calling!?
About Dr. Patricia Lloyd, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225026388
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Lloyd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lloyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lloyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lloyd speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lloyd. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lloyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lloyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lloyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.