See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Patricia Lloyd, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Patricia Lloyd, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Patricia Lloyd, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.

Dr. Lloyd works at PATRICIA A LLOYD MD in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Patricia A Lloyd MD
    340 Boulevard NE Ste 441, Atlanta, GA 30312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 659-4335

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Limb Pain
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Limb Pain
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Venipuncture Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lloyd?

    Apr 20, 2022
    My first impression was great! The intake nurse(?) that was young, willing & helpful. Dr. Lloyd struck me as a very knowledgeable physician. Unfortunately, the office staff is questionable. The receptionist called me re: a “missed follow up appt”. which I informed her, was a mistake! I hadn’t yet even seen the other doctors Dr. Lloyd referred me to, which would be the reason for the follow up. I requested a correction be made, to reflect no outstanding charges. Now I have creditors calling!?
    Erica — Apr 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patricia Lloyd, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Patricia Lloyd, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lloyd to family and friends

    Dr. Lloyd's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lloyd

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Patricia Lloyd, MD.

    About Dr. Patricia Lloyd, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225026388
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Lloyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lloyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lloyd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lloyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lloyd. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lloyd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lloyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lloyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Patricia Lloyd, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.