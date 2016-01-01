Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Lin, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Lin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Sean Ryan M.d. A Professional Corporation9404 Genesee Ave Ste 335, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (760) 207-0861
About Dr. Patricia Lin, MD
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.