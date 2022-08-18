Overview

Dr. Patricia Leonard, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from National L University Ireland and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Leonard works at Houston Ear Nose Throat & Allergy Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.