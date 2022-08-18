Dr. Patricia Leonard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Leonard, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Leonard, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from National L University Ireland and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Leonard works at
Locations
-
1
Katy Office18300 Katy Fwy Ste 305, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (281) 578-1910
-
2
Town and Country Office780 W Sam Houston Pkwy N Ste 400, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (281) 649-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leonard is an exceptional physician. She has excellent bed side manners and knows how to make children feel at ease. Also, she is very knowledgeable and professional. My daughter had an amazing experience with her and I am confident that she will look forward to her future appointments with Dr. Leonard!
About Dr. Patricia Leonard, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1407895600
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin
- Ennis Gen Hospital/ St. Joseph's Hospital
- National L University Ireland
- Southern Methodist University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leonard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leonard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leonard works at
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.