Overview

Dr. Patricia Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Lee works at Lake Success OB/GYN in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.