Dr. Patricia Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Kaiser Permanente395 Hickey Blvd, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 742-2173
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I was Dr. Lee's patient for several years when she was at the Union City Kaiser. Dr. Lee is the most amazing doctor I've ever had. She is very kind, caring, thorough, and always made me feel she was there for me. She involved me in my care and I am forever grateful to her for all she did for me. I was heartbroken when she left Union City and would love to have her as my OBGYN again. I miss her and lucky are those who get to have her as their doctor. When I read some of the reviews on this site, I felt compelled to write a review of the wonderful doctor I know Dr. Lee really is.
About Dr. Patricia Lee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1013095876
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
