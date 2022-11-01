Overview

Dr. Patricia Lanter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lanter works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

