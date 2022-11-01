Dr. Patricia Lanter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Lanter, MD
Dr. Patricia Lanter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dignity Health Medical Group1700 N Rose Ave Ste 280, Oxnard, CA 93030 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Medical Group - Ventura2486 N Ponderosa Dr Ste D205, Camarillo, CA 93010 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Medical Foundation2901 N Ventura Rd Ste 100, Oxnard, CA 93036 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr Lanter delivered my last baby. She has so much common sense and is very down to earth, and she put me at ease right away.
About Dr. Patricia Lanter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Female
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Dr. Lanter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lanter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanter.
