Dr. Patricia Lanter, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (32)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. Patricia Lanter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Lanter works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients.

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group
    1700 N Rose Ave Ste 280, Oxnard, CA 93030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Ventura
    2486 N Ponderosa Dr Ste D205, Camarillo, CA 93010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Dignity Health Medical Foundation
    2901 N Ventura Rd Ste 100, Oxnard, CA 93036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 32 ratings
Patient Ratings (32)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(5)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(14)
Nov 01, 2022
Dr Lanter delivered my last baby. She has so much common sense and is very down to earth, and she put me at ease right away.
— Nov 01, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1679501993
  • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
  • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
  • University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Dr. Patricia Lanter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lanter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lanter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

32 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

